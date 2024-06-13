G7 Nations to Ukraine's Rescue? A $50B Deal Is in the Works

As Ukraine continues to plead for aid in its fight against Russia, Group of Seven negotiators have struck a "provisional" agreement to lend Kyiv about $50 billion, reports Bloomberg. Profits from about $280 billion of frozen Russian assets would be used as collateral for the loan, which would start being disseminated by the end of 2024. "It's done. ... It is agreed and I do not expect any leaders ... to block it," one source tells the Financial Times. More:

Details: They're scarce so far, including on how the money would be disbursed, but the gist is that each participating nation's loan would be set up differently "on the basis of each participant's internal procedures, and each will carry the risk of the loans they provide, should the frozen assets generate fewer profits than envisioned," per Bloomberg. The G7 nations include the US, the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, France, and Germany.