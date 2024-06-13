New Mugshot, '9/11 Lung Disease' Claim for Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani's lawyers say he has "possible" lung disease related to his response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as they argue he should not have to get a job to pay the $148 million defamation judgment against him. The former mayor of New York, who spent days at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks, owes $148 million to two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of voter fraud. After Giuliani filed for bankruptcy , creditors asked a judge to appoint a trustee to oversee his finances and recover some of the money owed , per the New York Post . They also suggested Giuliani get a "paying job" to help him work off the debt. In court papers filed Monday, Giuliani's attorneys argue a trustee wouldn't be of any help and "can not compel an 80-year-old to work harder, more hours or longer hours."

Indeed, the documents claim Giuliani's income from "personal services," including speaking engagements and his podcast, America's Mayor Live, is "modest," and "his future earning capacity is limited both by his age and future health." The lawyers refer to "possible 9/11 lung disease" without further explanation. Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman tells the Post that his personal health "isn't subject to public scrutiny as he is not a current elected official" but "Giuliani demonstrates day in and day out that he is a healthy and thriving 80-year-old man with an incredibly sharp mind and quick wit." Creditors, meanwhile, say Giuliani tries to hide assets, files inaccurate financial disclosures, and spends "far more than he earns." He allegedly charged $26,000 to his credit card in January alone.

Another expense came Monday as Giuliani posted a secured appearance bond of $10,000 cash in the Arizona election interference case. He faces nine felony charges for his alleged role in trying to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, per the Arizona Republic. Before he left the Maricopa County courthouse, KPNX asked if he regretted his actions. "Oh my goodness, no," Giuliani responded. "I'm very, very proud of it." The court released a mugshot showing Giuliani smiling for the camera. "The smile! The downcast leer! The cartoonish star tie!" It all gives a "Batman villain" vibe, per New York. Giuliani later told his podcast audience he could hardly believe "I actually had to report as a defendant in a criminal case," per the Guardian. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)