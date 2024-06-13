Musk Says Tesla Investors Approved Pay Package, Move

Elon Musk appears to have scored a big win in the battle over his record-breaking Tesla pay package. In a post on X late Wednesday, the CEO shared a graphic showing that support for the pay package in a shareholder vote had passed the "guaranteed win" mark. "Thanks for your support," Musk wrote. The full result of the vote will be announced in a meeting Thursday at Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas. The pay package, worth around $56 billion, was voided by a judge in Delaware earlier this year.

Vote "sends a strong signal." The pay package was initially approved in a shareholder vote in 2018. The re-approval doesn't restore the package, but "it sends a strong signal that he has the broad support of Tesla's investors," the Washington Post reports.