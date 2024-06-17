Putin Going to North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

Vladimir Putin is going to North Korea this week for the first time in 24 years, reports the BBC. The Russian leader traveled there early in his presidency, and he welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a visit last year. This reciprocal two-day trip by Putin, which begins on Tuesday, signals the two nations' strengthening relationship.

What Russia wants: Putin needs conventional weapons for his war against Ukraine, and North Korea has a good supply, reports the New York Times. Last week, the South China Morning Post reported that North Korea already is believed to have shipped millions of artillery shells to Russia. Russia also needs artillery rockets, short-range missiles, and spare parts for its Soviet-era weapons systems. Putin also may request construction workers and perhaps even frontline fighters.