He Came, He Parkoured, He Broke an Ancient Building

A UK parkour group that says it's already been banned from Venice for its stunts has struck again, this time in another Italian city. Euronews reports that Devon McIntosh, 23, one of nine on the Team Phat sports team, was recently captured on video jumping from a building in Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage Site , damaging a part of said building in the process. The news outlet notes that when Matera went to jump from the roof of one of the city's famed Sassi buildings to a ledge on another, the ledge crumbled, sending McIntosh and a chunk of the structure to the ground below.

Team Phat has posted a profanity-tinged video of the incident, which left McIntosh with only minor injuries. CNN notes that Team Phat had put up a video two months ago showing them "in the beautiful city of Matera, exploring ... and finding sick challenges and gaps all around." It added that "Devon had a scary fall that could've been really bad." "I'm scared it could just break," a voice out of frame can be heard telling McIntosh as he eyes the ledge from the rooftop, before an initial successful jump to the ledge.

A follow-up leap, however, sends the freerunner tumbling and cursing, grabbing his ankle in pain. He was able to get up and walk away after a few seconds. The team mentioned its ban in Venice, put in place after a Team Phat member last year leaped off a building into a canal, prompting the mayor there to say that jumper "should be given a certificate of STUPIDITY." It's not clear what Matera officials plan to do about the more recent stunt. (More parkour stories.)