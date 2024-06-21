Man Suspected of Assault Killed by Vigilantes, Say Cops

A group of people who came to the aid of an apparent rape victim in Las Vegas ended up killing a man, according to police, who are seeking the public's help in identifying the individuals. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing around 3:30pm Tuesday found a man fatally injured in an alley in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Charleston and Mojave, about seven miles northeast of the Las Vegas Strip, per USA Today. Police later said the victim, a Black male in his 50s, may have been sexually assaulting a woman in a nearby shed before he was attacked, per KVVU. "A group of citizens ran to assist when they heard a woman's screams coming from the shed," police said. "It is believed that the victim was stabbed during the intervention."