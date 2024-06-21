Trump Fundraising Figures Are 'Jaw Dropping'

Former president's campaign received a big boost in May, including after his fraud conviction
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2024 12:43 PM CDT
Donald Trump walks on stage at a campaign rally, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

Recall President Biden's big fundraising lead over former President Trump? It's nowhere near as big owing to a surge of donations following Trump's May 30 fraud conviction in New York, the Washington Post reports. Trump and the Republican National Committee say they raised $141 million in May, per the New York Times, far outpacing the $85 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Biden's team had $212 million in the bank at the start of June, reports the AP. Trump's total was at least $170 million, according to the Times, and that represents only a partial count.

Given that Trump was behind by $100 million in April, the trend is clear. Biden and the Democrats may still hold a cash advantage, but "almost four months before Election Day, Trump's side is closing the gap—if it isn't closed already," per the AP, which describes Trump's May haul as "jaw-dropping." The Trump team says it raised $53 million in the first 24 hours after Trump's conviction and $70 million in the first 48 hours, though the numbers won't be verified July. Both camps also have benefited from mega-donors:

  • For Trump: Billionaire banking heir Timothy Mellon donated $50 million to Trump's political action committee Make America Great Again on May 31, the day after his conviction.
  • For Biden: Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg donated $19 million to Future Forward PAC, an independent super PAC supporting Biden, plus the maximum $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, an amalgamation of the Biden campaign and other Democratic committees, per the Post.
