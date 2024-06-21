Trump Fundraising Figures Are 'Jaw Dropping'

Recall President Biden's big fundraising lead over former President Trump? It's nowhere near as big owing to a surge of donations following Trump's May 30 fraud conviction in New York, the Washington Post reports. Trump and the Republican National Committee say they raised $141 million in May, per the New York Times, far outpacing the $85 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Biden's team had $212 million in the bank at the start of June, reports the AP. Trump's total was at least $170 million, according to the Times, and that represents only a partial count.