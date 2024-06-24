Guess Who's Getting His Own Forever Stamp

In true Jeopardy! fashion, the US Postal Service announced its latest addition in the form of an answer: "This naturalized US citizen is now honored with a Forever stamp." The answer, of course, is late host Alex Trebek, revealed on Friday's show by current host Ken Jennings. Presales of the stamp began that same day, with sale to the general public beginning on July 22—what would've been Trebek's 84th birthday. The stamps will be sold in sets of 20 for $14.60, reports NPR.
That works out to 73 cents per stamp, an increase from 68 cents set to hit next month. The stamp itself shows the prompt "This naturalized US citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! for 37 seasons," with "Who is Alex Trebek?" scrawled upside down underneath. The stamp's release coincides with Jeopardy!'s 60th anniversary. Deadline notes that Trebek, who died in 2020 of pancreatic cancer, hosted more than 8,200 episodes of the game show, earning a place in the annals of Guinness World Records. (More Alex Trebek stories.)