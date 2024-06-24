Guess Who's Getting His Own Forever Stamp

In true Jeopardy! fashion, the US Postal Service announced its latest addition in the form of an answer: "This naturalized US citizen is now honored with a Forever stamp." The answer, of course, is late host Alex Trebek, revealed on Friday's show by current host Ken Jennings. Presales of the stamp began that same day, with sale to the general public beginning on July 22—what would've been Trebek's 84th birthday. The stamps will be sold in sets of 20 for $14.60, reports NPR.