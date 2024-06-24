Just weeks ago, when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was taking heat for the revelation that she killed her own dog, the question arose whether the commotion over that would blow her chances at being selected as Donald Trump's running mate. The answer appears to be yes: Noem popped up over the weekend on Meet the Press, and she confirmed she hasn't had an official vetting to be the next VP, reports NBC News. "I haven't received any paperwork. No, I haven't," Noem conceded on Sunday, adding, "I've had conversations with the president, and I know that he is the only one who will be making the decisions on who will be his vice president."

The female factor: In early June, the 52-year-old governor had suggested that Trump might be better off selecting a woman to be his vice presidential candidate, noting that "all the polls tell him in these swing states that a woman on the ticket helps him win." When asked Sunday, however, if Trump would be messing up by not picking a woman, Noem demurred, simply saying, "He needs to pick the best person for the job ... pick someone that will help him win."