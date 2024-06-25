16-Year-Old Phenom Falls Short of Olympics

A 16-year-old track star who's become a fan favorite missed out Monday night on a chance to become the youngest male US track Olympian ever. Quincy Wilson finished sixth in Monday's 400-meter final at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, meaning he wasn't among the top three finishers, who will head to Paris next month, NBC News reports. Wilson, who just finished his sophomore year at his Washington, DC, school, was still happy with his 44.94-second time. "Three consecutive sub-44s is just amazing," the smiling teen said after the race, per USA Today. "All I know is I gave it everything I had, and I can't be disappointed. At the end of the day, I'm 16 running grown man times."
Wilson broke a 42-year-old national high school record with a 44.66-second heat in the opening round, then immediately broke his own newly-set record in the semifinals with a 44.59-second heat. Though he lost his chance at an automatic berth, he still has a shot at Paris, if he's one of the two additional 400-meter sprinters chosen by USA Track & Field for the 4x400 relay pool, the Washington Post reports. "I don't know if my season is over yet," he said. "I don't want to go out and eat some ice cream too soon. I could be getting that call."