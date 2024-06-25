16-Year-Old Phenom Falls Short of Olympics

A 16-year-old track star who's become a fan favorite missed out Monday night on a chance to become the youngest male US track Olympian ever. Quincy Wilson finished sixth in Monday's 400-meter final at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, meaning he wasn't among the top three finishers, who will head to Paris next month, NBC News reports. Wilson, who just finished his sophomore year at his Washington, DC, school, was still happy with his 44.94-second time. "Three consecutive sub-44s is just amazing," the smiling teen said after the race, per USA Today. "All I know is I gave it everything I had, and I can't be disappointed. At the end of the day, I'm 16 running grown man times."