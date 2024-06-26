SCOTUS Says Abortion Ruling Was 'Inadvertently' Posted

The Supreme Court is set to rule in favor of allowing abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho where the woman's life is not in danger, according to an opinion that a court official says was "inadvertently" posted online. Bloomberg Law spotted the ruling on the court's website. "The Court's Publications Unit inadvertently and briefly uploaded a document to the Court's website," Patricia McCabe, the court's public information officer, said in a statement to Bloomberg. "The Court's opinion in Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States will be issued in due course."

The case. The court heard arguments in April over a challenge to Idaho's strict abortion law, which states that doctors can only perform abortions when "necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant woman." It made no exceptions for cases where an abortion could prevent "serious harms" to a woman's health, including the loss of fertility. The Biden administration said it violated a law requiring hospitals accepting Medicaid to provide emergency abortion care when a woman's health is at risk.