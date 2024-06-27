SpaceX Vehicle Will Destroy International Space Station

NASA has awarded SpaceX an $843 million contract to build the vehicle that will bring the International Space Station out of its longtime orbit of Earth when its operating lifespan ends in a few more years. SpaceX, controlled by Elon Musk, will build the vehicle that will bring down the space station, but NASA will still oversee the eventual mission, the AP reports. In a statement , NASA said that as it "transitions to commercially owned space destinations closer to home, it is crucial to prepare for the safe and responsible deorbit of the International Space Station in a controlled manner after the end of its operational life in 2030."

NASA said the "US Deorbit Vehicle" it wants SpaceX to develop "will provide the capability to deorbit the space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas." The space agency said the vehicle, along with the space station, "is expected to destructively break up as part of the reentry process." In a study released Wednesday, NASA said it had looked at other options, including disassembling the ISS and bringing it back to Earth or boosting it to a higher orbit. The agency said other options were technically unfeasible or too expensive, though the station's lifespan could be extended past 2030, NBC News reports.

"The space station is a unique artifact whose historical value cannot be overstated," the agency said. "NASA considered this when determining if any part of the station could be salvaged for historical preservation or technical analysis." The ISS, launched in 1998, is operated by space agencies from the US, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Russia. All the countries involved have pledged to operate the station until 2030 except Russia, which has only committed to participate until 2028. "The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnerships in space for the benefit of all," said Ken Bowersox, NASA's associate administrator for space operations mission directorate. (More International Space Station stories.)