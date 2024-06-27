Debate Could Be One of the 'More Consequential' in History

Millions of Americans plan to spend part of their Thursday night watching two unpopular elderly men argue about which one of them should run the country. Going into the CNN debate between President Biden and Donald Trump, the share of voters with negative views of both candidates is the highest in decades, Politico reports. But while "hate-watchers" will have low expectations, this election will be decided at the margins and the debate "may be one of the more consequential in American history," says former Barack Obama strategist David Axelrod. More:
- What to watch for. The New York Times predicts that Biden will "try to pin Trump down on abortion," while Trump will target the border as Biden's weak spot. Voters will also be watching for signs of frailty in Biden—and uncontrolled rage in Trump. "Whatever one-liner Mr. Biden unfurls to defuse questions around his age and competence will be among the most scrutinized of the debate," the Times predicts.