Coffee Could Save Your Sedentary Life

Researchers have long warned that sitting for most of the day is bad for your health. But if you're drinking coffee while you're sitting, the picture is better, according to new research. In a study published in the journal BMC Public Health, Chinese researchers who analyzed data on more than 10,000 Americans said that the higher mortality rate associated with sitting for long periods was only found in non-coffee drinkers, Medical Daily reports.

According to the study, people who sat for more than eight hours a day had a 46% higher risk of death from all causes, and a 79% higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease.