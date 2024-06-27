The state of Indiana hasn't put someone to death in 15 years, but that streak is soon about to be broken. GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he and fellow Republican Todd Rokita, the state's attorney general, are seeking to execute 49-year-old Joseph Corcoran, with Rokita filing a motion with the Indiana Supreme Court to set a date for the execution, per the AP.

The death row inmate: Corcoran was found guilty of killing four people in 1997, including his brother, and his federal appeals quest ended in 2016. Per the Death Penalty Information Center, Indiana's last execution took place in 2009.