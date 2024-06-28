Biden Has 'Tough Moment' Early On

The big moment is here—the first-ever debate between a sitting president and a former president. The first question of the night for President Biden and former President Trump focused on the economy, with each blaming the other for his mismanagement of it.

"Things were in chaos," Biden said of the state of the economy he inherited by Trump, per the New York Times. The president blamed his predecessor for contributing to that by mismanaging the pandemic. "All he said was, 'It's not that serious, just inject a little bleach in your arm.'"

Trump rejected all of the above, declaring that he created "the greatest economy that we'd ever seen," per CNN. And he hit Biden on a crucial point in the eyes of voters: "Inflation is killing our country."