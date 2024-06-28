Politics / presidential debate Biden, Trump Get Personal in Their Attacks 'You have the morals of an alley cat,' president says of his rival By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jun 27, 2024 9:08 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump during a presidential debate with President Biden Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) See 1 more photo The debate between President Biden and former President Trump has turned personal at times, with each attacking the integrity of the other. Biden: "The only person on the stage that is a convicted felon is the man I'm looking at right now," Biden said. This came after Trump called Hunter Biden, the president's son, a "convicted felon," notes the Washington Post. Trump: "Joe could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office." Stormy Daniels: In the midst of this sometimes heated back-and-forth, Biden ticked off a list of accusations that have been lodged against Trump, including that he had a sex with a porn star (Stormy Daniels) while his wife was pregnant. "You have the morals of an alley cat," said Biden, per CNN. Trump responded, "I didn't have sex with a porn star, number one." Seemingly agitated by the personal slams, he called Biden the "worst president in the history of our country," per the New York Times. (More presidential debate stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error