After Court Rulings, AOC Threatens Impeachment

After a series of Supreme Court rulings that culminated Monday in a decision giving Donald Trump wide immunity from prosecution , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her plan to counter the justices' actions. "I intend on filing articles of impeachment," the New York Democrat posted on X . She said that would happen when the House returns from recess but didn't say how many justices would be named, the Hill reports.

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. She threatened to seek the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas last year after reporting surfaced of his taking trips paid for by a Republican donor. Articles were never filed, though. Ocasio-Cortez said it was because they were unlikely to go anywhere, given that the GOP controlled the House, per the Huffington Post. Republicans still have a House majority. (More US Supreme Court stories.)