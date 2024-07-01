After Court Rulings, AOC Threatens Impeachment

After a series of Supreme Court rulings that culminated Monday in a decision giving Donald Trump wide immunity from prosecution, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her plan to counter the justices' actions. "I intend on filing articles of impeachment," the New York Democrat posted on X. She said that would happen when the House returns from recess but didn't say how many justices would be named, the Hill reports.
"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. She threatened to seek the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas last year after reporting surfaced of his taking trips paid for by a Republican donor. Articles were never filed, though. Ocasio-Cortez said it was because they were unlikely to go anywhere, given that the GOP controlled the House, per the Huffington Post. Republicans still have a House majority. (More US Supreme Court stories.)