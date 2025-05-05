Former Proud Boys Leader Recounts Chat With Trump

President Trump has countless meet-and-greets with guests at Mar-a-Lago, but one such encounter over the weekend stood out. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and his mother spoke with Trump while at the Florida resort on Saturday night, reports the New York Times. Tarrio says he thanked the president for the pardon that cut short his 22-year-sentence related to the 2021 Capitol riot, and he says the president thanked him in return: