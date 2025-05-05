Politics / Enrique Tarrio Former Proud Boys Leader Recounts Chat With Trump Enrique Tarrio was at Mar-a-Lago with his mother By John Johnson Posted May 5, 2025 7:01 AM CDT Copied Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is flanked by Dominic Pezzola, left, and Joseph Biggs, right, at a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) President Trump has countless meet-and-greets with guests at Mar-a-Lago, but one such encounter over the weekend stood out. Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and his mother spoke with Trump while at the Florida resort on Saturday night, reports the New York Times. Tarrio says he thanked the president for the pardon that cut short his 22-year-sentence related to the 2021 Capitol riot, and he says the president thanked him in return: "He knew the hardships me and my family faced for three long years," Tarrio tweeted afterward. "He knew how many times they moved me. And he said he is working on making things right. I thanked him for giving me life back. He replied with … I Love You guys." "To the J6ers he wanted me to send yall a message," Tarrio continued. " He said … Thank you." A post at MeidasTouch News shows a photo of the pair, along with Tarrio's mother, Zuny Duarte. The two were invited dinner guests of a Mar-a-Lago member. Duarte recalls the president's reaction when they were introduced to the president. "Oh, you're that guy," Trump said to her son. (Tarrio is considering a future in politics.) Report an error