Trump: Mexico's President Won't Let Me Send US Troops In

President Trump confirmed over the weekend that he proposed sending US troops into Mexico to help fight drug cartels—an idea Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected, the AP reports. Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, claimed Sheinbaum turned down the suggestion out of fear of the cartels, saying, "She's so afraid of the cartels she can't walk." He added, "The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can't even think straight."

The back-and-forth follows a call between the two last month during which Trump pushed Sheinbaum to accept more US military involvement against drug traffickers on Mexican soil. Sheinbaum on Saturday confirmed Trump's request publicly, but stood firm: "We can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours," she said she told her US counterpart. She added, per Reuters, "Sovereignty is not for sale," saying Mexico will "never accept the presence of the United States military in our territory."

The US military presence around the southern border has already increased in recent months following Trump's January order to ramp up military activities focused on curbing migration. US Northern Command has responded by sending more personnel and equipment, expanding surveillance, and seeking broader authority for special forces to support Mexican counterparts in cartel operations.

Trump has also labeled several gangs and cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations," giving law enforcement more tools to target them. But Sheinbaum's rejection of cross-border intervention highlights a potential flashpoint, as US leaders seek a tougher approach to stop the flow of drugs like fentanyl. "If Mexico wanted help with the cartels we would be honored to go in and do it," Trump said. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)