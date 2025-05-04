Trump Discounts Recession, Says 'I Don't Know' on Due Process

President Trump in an interview aired Sunday pushed back against analysts' predictions about a recession, said he might abandon Ukraine-Russia peace talks, and, despite the oath he took on Inauguration Day, deferred to his lawyers about whether the president is obligated to uphold the Constitution's due process guarantee. He also suggested how 11-year-olds can contribute to his trade war against China in the interview by Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press, which was taped Friday at Mar-a-Lago, per the AP. The topics included: