He Infiltrated the UK's Extremist Fringe

Who would willingly insert themselves into a world of UK conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers, and other fringe groups for a year? Meet Harry Shukman, who went undercover as "Chris" with the help of the anti-fascist Hope Not Hate group, determined to find intel on extremists inching closer to the mainstream and exploiting hard-right inroads in government . Close calls definitely happened—like the time Shukman thought a white nationalist leader was about to find his hidden mic—and the prep work, including coming up with an airtight story for "Chris," was grueling. But what really stood out to Shukman: the pervasive loneliness of members from all different groups, who often worked "dull, unfulfilling jobs" and spent their nights listening to fascist livestreams. That loneliness seemed even more notable when Shukman visited Estonia for the far-right Scandza Forum.

"Many of them spoke about feeling like outcasts," he notes. That craving for connection, which often spurred the members to join in the first place, is "also what makes it hard for them to leave, even if they're not enjoying themselves." Even more jarring to Shukman was that he found himself becoming friendly with some of his new "pals." "They would shout at South Asian drivers, jeer at Black people, and tell jokes about the Holocaust," he writes. "Then they told me about their weight-loss goals and divorce proceedings, their grandchildren's birthday parties and their garden renovations." It all led to feelings of guilt for Shukman, despite knowing how vile his new acquaintances' actions were. "These people invited me into their homes and shared intimate details with me about their lives and hopes and dreams," he writes. "One day, I knew, I would sell them out." More here, including on the anonymous US tycoon "who made his fortune in the tech world" and invested money in a race-science publication. (More right-wing extremism stories.)