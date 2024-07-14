Reaching Menopause? Time to Hit the Sauna

Hitting the sauna might come with a boost in health benefits for older adults, especially postmenopausal women. According to new research from the American Society for Nutrition involving mouse models, 30 minutes of daily, whole-body heat therapy resulted in lower obesity and insulin resistance, HealthDay reports.



The study: Researchers removed ovaries from the mice to induce menopause, then put them on a Western diet that resulted in weight gain. Split into two groups, the mice that received heat treatments over the 12 weeks gained less weight from their diet and had improved insulin sensitivity.