Don't Take an Exam in a Room With a High Ceiling

Sitting for a test in a gymnasium or auditorium, where many college exams take place, might just bring down your grade, according to new research. After previously finding that simply being in a large room triggered brain activity associated with concentrating on a difficult task, researchers set out to explore how sizeable spaces might affect cognitive performance, per Newswise . They compared exam results of 15,400 undergraduate psychology students from a single Australian university who were tested in various rooms across three campuses from 2011 to 2019. They looked at floor size, ceiling height, as well as the students' coursework scores, past exam experience, and other variables.

Coursework scores were a major predictor of exam score, which should come as no surprise. But ceiling height was a significant predictor, too, even after accounting for other factors, according to the study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology. "This suggests study habits matter but so too do the dimensions of the room in which you sit the exam," researchers write at the Conversation. They speculate this could be related to air temperature and circulation, since prior research shows temperature has an affect on cognitive performance. It's also possible that our brains are primed to view large spaces as suitable for social gatherings, but not necessarily for times of intense concentration.

"The key point is that large rooms with high ceilings seem to disadvantage students and we need to understand what brain mechanisms are at play, and whether this affects all students to the same degree," says lead study author Dr. Isabella Bower of the University of South Australia, per Newswise. "It's crucial to recognize the potential impact of the physical environment on student performance and make necessary adjustments to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to succeed," adds study author Dr. Jaclyn Broadbent of Deakin University. The researchers plan to do more work in this area and eventually develop psychological guidelines for use in building design.