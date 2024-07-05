Internet Speed Record Smashed, Without Any 'Weird Tech'

Japanese team sees a speed of 402 terabits per second
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 5, 2024 10:43 AM CDT
Japanese Experiment Breaks Record for Internet Speed
Stock photo of fiber-optic cables.

How fast the average consumer actually needs their internet to be is debatable, but if you're constantly on the lookout for the swiftest connection, news out of Japan may pique your interest. PC Gamer reports that an international team from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology has broken the world record for internet speed, reaching 402 terabits per second using fiber-optic cables. That's a 25% jump from the previous record, with no ultra-sophisticated equipment or "weird tech" used for this feat other than 30 or so miles of commercial fiber-optic cables and signal amplifiers. The results of the experiment were first presented at an optical communications conference overseas in October.

  • Context: This record speed is roughly 1.5 million times faster than the average US broadband speed, which comes in at 226 megabits per second, per WJET. That outlet gives a real-world example of just how fast the Japanese team's internet is: If you were to download the Call of Duty: Vanguard video game, which is 170 gigabytes, using this super-fast method, you'd have it done in 3 milliseconds—3,000% times faster than a blinking eye.

  • The cables: Voice of America offers an explainer on fiber-optic cables, which use "signals of light to send data over long distances" via hair-thin cables. It's the fastest way to transmit internet data and replaces older copper cables that simply couldn't carry as much data across the internet, nor at as high of a speed.
  • Tweaks: The scientists used multiplexing technologies, combining "multiple communication signals into a single transmission line" using already available equipment. Such methods include upping wavelength capacity within the cables, or building more or bigger fiber-optic centers.
  • Hopes for at-home use? Gamers shouldn't break open the bubbly just yet. PC Gamer notes that a) most users couldn't afford the cost of a residential 400Tbps broadband setup, and b) even if they could, their current gaming systems and accompanying gear simply wouldn't be able to keep up. Still, NICT calls the development "a major step toward the realization of future ultra-large capacity optical communication networks," per Voice of America.
