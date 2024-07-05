As fallout continues over President Biden's weak debate performance against former President Trump, the turmoil has spread to top Democratic donors, including one particularly high-profile name who now says she'll halt the money flow until Biden is replaced. "I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket," Disney says in a statement to CNBC , insisting her decision was made out of "realism, not disrespect." Disney goes on to call Biden "a good man [who] has served his country admirably," but she notes that "the stakes are far too high" to keep him as the Dems' hope for the White House.

Disney concludes: "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire." The heiress notes that a viable alternative is already waiting in the wings: the "excellent" Vice President Kamala Harris. "If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden's (and let's not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot," Disney asserts. Per the Hill, Disney has long contributed funds to the Dems' coffers, to the tune of almost $2 million over the past 30-plus years, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

CNBC notes that Disney isn't the only big Dem donor who's hedging on a Biden run. Moriah Fund chief Gideon Stein, for example, says Biden has been a "very effective president," but that he plans on ceasing his planned donations of $3.5 million unless Biden "steps aside." Meanwhile, writing for Deadline, Lost showrunner and "lifelong Democrat" Damon Lindelhof calls for a "DEMbargo." "There is a choice before us and the choice is this: Do we leave our pitcher on the mound or do we go to the bullpen for relief?" he asks. The Guardian reports that on Monday, Biden's campaign conducted a "hastily scheduled" call with hundreds of big donors to try to reassure them, with vows that Biden would be put out there more, via interviews and other appearances, to reassure America he's fit to serve another four years. (More Abigail Disney stories.)