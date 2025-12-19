Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead

A man who is suspected of killing two and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility, officials said. Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Brown student and Portuguese national, was found dead Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Col. Oscar Perez, the Providence police chief, said at a news conference. Investigators believe Valente is responsible for both the shooting at Brown and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was fatally shot in his Brookline home Monday, a law enforcement official told the AP . Authorities have not formally confirmed a connection between the two shootings.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Two people were killed and nine were wounded in the mass shooting Saturday at Brown University. The investigation had shifted Thursday when authorities said they were looking into a connection between the Brown mass shooting and an attack two days later near Boston that killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro. The FBI previously said it knew of no links between the cases.

A second individual who was identified in proximity to the suspect came forward after Wednesday's press conference and helped "blow the lid" off the case, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said. "When you crack it, you crack it. That person led us to the car, led us to the name," Neronha said.