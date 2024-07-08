After a surprising turn in France's snap elections that kept the far-right National Rally out of power, but with no faction in complete control of the government, President Emmanuel Macron made moves on Monday to attempt to create some structure as the dust settles. First order of the day: Macron refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who'd only been in the role for seven months, "to ensure the stability of the country," per the AP, which cites "a government in limbo." Macron himself is slated to stay in office for three more years. More on the elections and what's next for France:

Official results: In first place, with just over 180 seats nabbed in France's National Assembly, is the leftist New Popular Front, per results released Monday. Macron's centrist alliance came in with 160-plus seats, while Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally picked up more than 140 seats—enough for only a third-place finish, but with far more than the 89 seats it won in 2022, when it had its best run ever. To control the 577-seat body, a party would've had to win 289 seats.