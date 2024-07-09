Actor John Corbett: I Picked the Wrong Career

An actor who appears on a podcast might talk about regretting certain roles. John Corbett, on the other hand, says he regrets his entire career choice:

Corbett's main regret appears to be that he always has been an actor reciting lines written by someone else. "I'm not collaborating with the writers," Corbett explains, per People. "Have you ever sat in a waiting room of a doctor's office for like an hour and been like, 'What the f---?' For me, that's what making a movie is like, because I'm not part of any creative process."

Corbett has a long showbiz resume, from TV's Northern Exposure to the current And Just Like That, not to mention a starring role in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie franchise, per Entertainment Weekly But he now regrets not doing more, citing Emma Stone as a role model in terms of creativity.