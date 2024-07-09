Actor John Corbett: I Picked the Wrong Career

An actor who appears on a podcast might talk about regretting certain roles. John Corbett, on the other hand, says he regrets his entire career choice:
- "Look, I'm in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz," the 63-year-old said on Fly on the Wall podcast of David Spade and Dana Carvey. "It's just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f------ wrong thing to do with my life."
Corbett's main regret appears to be that he always has been an actor reciting lines written by someone else. "I'm not collaborating with the writers," Corbett explains, per People. "Have you ever sat in a waiting room of a doctor's office for like an hour and been like, 'What the f---?' For me, that's what making a movie is like, because I'm not part of any creative process."
Corbett has a long showbiz resume, from TV's Northern Exposure to the current And Just Like That, not to mention a starring role in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie franchise, per Entertainment Weekly But he now regrets not doing more, citing Emma Stone as a role model in terms of creativity.
- "I've made a lot of money," he says. "I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in. I'm a friend of the world. But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn't write one ... line. I didn't write one joke to make people laugh. So it's been unfulfilling on that level."
