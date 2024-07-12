Melania Trump Will Attend Republican Convention

Melania Trump will indeed make an appearance at the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, report the AP and CNN. The former first lady's attendance had been in doubt because she has largely been absent from the campaign trail this year. The Hill notes that Melania Trump delivered remarks at the 2016 convention—she caught flak because of similarities to a Michelle Obama speech—but it remained unclear whether she would do so this time around, or how many nights she would be there. It's still not clear whether she will have a speaking role or appear onstage. (The former first lady recently hosted a fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBT group.)