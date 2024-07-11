Huma Abedin, Alex Soros Engaged

Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime aide and the ex-wife of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, is getting married again. She's engaged to Alex Soros, son of billionaire political activist and philanthropist George Soros. The couple posted a photo to Instagram Wednesday showing Soros, 38, down on one knee in front of Abedin, 47, captioned, "this happened…we couldn't be happier, more grateful, or more in love." They tell Vogue the original proposal took place in May, at home in New York, but that they formally celebrated their engagement in Italy later. They first met last fall at the birthday party of a mutual friend.

Abedin shares a 12-year-old son, Jordan, with Weiner, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2017, USA Today reports. She filed to divorce the former lawmaker after he pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor. Soros, meanwhile, took over his father's empire last year, and is the chair of the George Soros-founded Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to organizations that "promote democratic principles, human rights, and justice." He has said he is "more political" than his father and plans to use his position to back Democrats and push for abortion rights and voting rights. Asked for comment by Page Six, Weiner said he is "thrilled" for his ex. (More Huma Abedin stories.)