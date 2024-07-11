Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Get Married

They've been together since 2021, they have a 2-year-old son —and now they're married. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney quietly tied the knot at a friend's house in New York state over the weekend, with just their toddler and a witness in attendance, sources tell People . Sam Waterston, who starred in The Newsroom with Munn, officiated the nuptials, Waterston's rep confirms to USA Today . Per TMZ , Waterston's wife was the sole witness. Marriage rumors first started popping up last month, after Mulaney posted (and then quickly deleted) a picture in which he was wearing a silver band on his ring finger, Page Six reports.

Munn, 44, and Mulaney, 41, have recently opened up about the actress's breast cancer battle. "It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him," Munn said recently. "I don't think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital—taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily." This is Munn's first marriage; Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, from whom he'd separated shortly before meeting Munn. (More Olivia Munn stories.)