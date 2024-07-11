Dartmouth Student Found Dead in River

A 20-year-old student at Dartmouth College was found dead in the Connecticut River Sunday, not far from a dock where he'd last been seen Saturday night at a social gathering. Following Won Jang's death, the New Hampshire university has suspended Beta Alpha Omega, the fraternity to which he belonged, as well as the Alpha Phi sorority, CNN reports. The local police department has also opened a hazing investigation, USA Today reports. The Ivy League school forwarded anonymous emails to the Hanover Police Department indicating hazing or alcohol may have played a role in Jang's death, the chief of police said at a press conference.

Jang's cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected. "We aren't able to provide details on an ongoing investigation, but we can say that at the time of the incident, Beta Alpha Omega was on alcohol probation following a fall-, winter- and spring-term suspension. Alpha Phi was placed on alcohol probation during the fall 2023 term and then returned to good standing," a college spokesperson says. Neither the fraternity nor the sorority have commented. Another Dartmouth student was found dead in the same river in May, but their deaths do not appear connected.