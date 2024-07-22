Want Quality of Life? These States Are Worst

Texas is last in the union
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2024 6:15 PM CDT
10 Worst US States for Quality of Life
A Texas state flag flaps in the breeze in this 2015 file photo.   (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Not all 50 states are so nifty when it comes to quality of life, reports CNBC as part of its annual "America's Top States for Business" study, which looked at 10 categories to determine a state's attractiveness to potential businesses and their workers. Of those categories, quality of life amounted for 13% of the weighting in scores. Quality of life was defined by subcategories including air quality, child care, crime rates, health care, legal safeguards against discrimination, personal freedoms (including reproductive rights), and worker protections. Below are the worst states in the union for quality of life, followed by their overall score out of 325 points, their overall grade, and the categories in which they fall down:


  1. Texas: 75 out of 325 points; F; reproductive rights, health care, voting rights, inclusiveness, worker protections
  2. Indiana: 78; F; child care, reproductive rights, inclusiveness, voting rights
  3. Alabama: 83; F; voting rights, inclusiveness, worker protections
  4. Oklahoma: 85; F; reproductive rights, health care, worker protections, voting rights
  5. Arkansas: 93; F; inclusiveness, crime, voting rights
  6. Tennessee: 96; F; crime, inclusiveness, health care
  7. Missouri: 98; F; voting rights, crime, reproductive rights
  8. Louisiana: 100; F; crime, health care, reproductive rights
  9. Kansas: 113; F; child care, crime, worker protections
  10. Arizona: 119; D-; air quality, reproductive rights, health care
