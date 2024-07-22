Not all 50 states are so nifty when it comes to quality of life, reports CNBC as part of its annual "America's Top States for Business" study, which looked at 10 categories to determine a state's attractiveness to potential businesses and their workers. Of those categories, quality of life amounted for 13% of the weighting in scores. Quality of life was defined by subcategories including air quality, child care, crime rates, health care, legal safeguards against discrimination, personal freedoms (including reproductive rights), and worker protections. Below are the worst states in the union for quality of life, followed by their overall score out of 325 points, their overall grade, and the categories in which they fall down: