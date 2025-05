Andre Agassi traded his tennis racquet for a pickleball paddle and, a day after his 55th birthday, notched a win in his pro pickleball debut alongside a teenage partner. The Grand Slam legend teamed with 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro division at the US Open Pickleball Championships, and they defeated a pair of even younger teens 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 on Wednesday, the AP reports.

Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam tennis champion, retired from professional tennis in 2006. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011. He has previously played in made-for-TV pickleball exhibitions with other former tennis players, including Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Michael Chang, as USA Today reported in 2023. Agassi has also been known to hawk pickleball equipment on social media. He will be a TNT Sports studio analyst during the French Open semifinals and finals this year. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)