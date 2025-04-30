Judge: Execution Drugs Can't Be Prepped in Secret in Idaho

Idaho prison officials must allow media witnesses at executions to watch as lethal injection drugs are prepared and administered to a condemned person, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. US District Judge Debora K. Grasham ordered the Idaho Department of Correction to provide the audio and visual access for any executions that occur while a First Amendment lawsuit from a coalition of news organizations moves forward in court. The state doesn't have any executions scheduled, Grasham noted, so prison officials have time to install a closed-circuit audio and visual feed before they are again tasked with putting someone to death. More: