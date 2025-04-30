Report: Journo Held by Russia Tortured, Had Organs Swiped

Viktoriia Roshchyna is the first Ukrainian journalist known to have died in Russian hands in the three-year-plus war in Ukraine, and now some disturbing details are emerging on captivity and death. Per a new report released by journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories, in conjunction with more than a dozen other outlets, the 27-year-old vanished in the summer of 2023 while reporting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, a Russian-controlled region—a rare move for a Ukrainian journalist due to the dangers.

Death: In October, Roshchyna's parents received a letter from the Russian Defense Ministry saying their daughter had died on Sept. 19 while being transferred from Taganrog to Moscow, but when her body was discovered in February in a morgue in Vinnytsya, it didn't appear as if she'd died a quiet death.