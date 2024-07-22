Man Armed With Handgun Kills Grizzly After Attack

A 72-year-old man who was picking huckleberries alone in Flathead National Forest shot and killed a grizzly bear that attacked him, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The agency says the man shot the female grizzly with a handgun after it charged him on forest land around 2 miles north of Columbia Falls on Thursday. "FWP determined it to be a surprise defensive encounter," the agency said. FWP added that it is trying to determine whether the grizzly had any cubs present, USA Today reports.