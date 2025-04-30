'We're Citizens!' Mom, 3 Girls Told ICE in Mistaken Raid

A mother who moved from Maryland to Oklahoma with her three daughters, all US citizens, hoping for a fresh start, instead encountered terror Thursday when 20 armed men stormed into her home in the early hours, seizing the family's phones, laptops, and life savings. The woman, who spoke to KFOR on condition of anonymity, says the men identified themselves as federal agents with the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and US Marshals Service and presented a search warrant that included the address of her rented home in Oklahoma City, but the names of the occupants were wrong. The people sought appeared to be former residents who'd moved out weeks earlier, per the Independent .

Regardless, the woman says she and her daughters were ordered outside into the rain before they could get dressed. She says one minor daughter was in her underwear. And "they wanted me to change in front of all of them," the woman says. "They were very dismissive, very rough, very careless. I kept pleading. I kept telling them we weren't criminals." The woman says that, before leaving, an agent commented that the experience had been "a little rough," which felt like a giant understatement. "You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life," the woman tells KFOR. "You have guns pointed in our faces."

She adds the agents left without telling her who to contact, saying it could be weeks before her belongings are returned. "Like, how do you just leave me like this? Like an abandoned dog," the woman says. Reps for the FBI and US Marshals Service have since denied its agents were on the scene. At the New Republic, Hafiz Rashid argues the case "fits a pattern of cruelty from the Trump administration in its efforts to deport as many people as it can." "The violent raid in Oklahoma City would be wrong even against a family of undocumented immigrants, let alone US citizens," Rashid writes, adding he hopes the victims "can get restitution." (More Immigration and Customs Enforcement stories.)