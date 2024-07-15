US / Thomas Matthew Crooks BlackRock Yanks Ad That Trump Shooter Appeared In Thomas Crooks was an unpaid student in the background By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 15, 2024 6:50 PM CDT Copied A home believed to be connected to the shooter in the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Bethel Park, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A BlackRock ad that went viral the day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has been pulled because of the presence of a student in the background of the 30-second spot: Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who authorities say fired at the former president on Saturday. A rep for the investment behemoth explained that "in 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks." Reuters reports Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High in 2022. story continues below "We will make all video footage available to the appropriate authorities, and we have removed the video from circulation out of respect for the victims," the company continued, per CNN. "As our leadership team communicated to colleagues last night, BlackRock strongly condemns political violence of any kind and will do our part to promote civility and unity in the country." (More Thomas Matthew Crooks stories.) Report an error