BlackRock Yanks Ad That Trump Shooter Appeared In

A BlackRock ad that went viral the day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has been pulled because of the presence of a student in the background of the 30-second spot: Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who authorities say fired at the former president on Saturday. A rep for the investment behemoth explained that "in 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks." Reuters reports Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High in 2022.