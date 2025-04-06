Scientists Await Blooming of a Newly Discovered Flower

Scientists who want to learn more about a tiny flower recently discovered in West Texas are hoping it will bloom again in a couple of weeks after rain finally fell in the area. Dubbed the wooly devil, the flower with furry leaves, purplish-striped petals, and pops of yellow is a new genus and species in the same family as sunflowers and daisies: Asteraceae. It was discovered last year in Big Bend National Park, on the border with Mexico, per the AP . Scientists are hopeful the flowers will bloom again after rain fell on the drought-stricken park last week, giving them the opportunity to learn more, said Carolyn Whiting, a Big Bend botanist.

The flower was discovered in March 2024. Park volunteer Deb Manley and a park ranger were hiking in a remote area when they saw a patch of flowers that were smaller than a quarter and close to the ground. "We took photos and moved on, not realizing we had found a new genus," Manley said. When she got back from the hike, she started researching what the flower could be. Her post about it on iNaturalist, an online platform for nature enthusiasts "caused a stir," said California Academy of Sciences researcher Isaac Lichter Marck.

"It wasn't anything I'd seen before," said A. Michael Powell, director of Sul Ross State University's herbarium. By the time a team went to collect samples of the flower more than a month after the discovery, they'd already begun to wither away. "We really got out there just in the nick of time, before the specimens would have been completely dried up," Whiting said. The wooly devil's official name—Ovicula biradiata—takes inspiration from its appearance: "Ovicula," which means "tiny sheep," is a nod to the hairs that cover its leaves, while "biradiata," or bi-radial, refers to its two striped petals.

Lichter Marck said they were able to extract DNA from the flower but that there's still a lot to learn—especially whether it's endangered. Kelsey Wogan, environmental lab manager at Sul Ross, said she's excited to see if the wooly devil can be found in other places as well, and what its range is. Whiting said the park is so well-studied that finding a new species was a surprise. "The fact that there's still species out there that had slipped under the radar is pretty remarkable," she said.