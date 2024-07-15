Florida Puts Trump Over the Top

Roll call vote quickly follows selection of Vance as running mate
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 15, 2024 3:55 PM CDT
Delegates Officially Make Trump the Party's Nominee
Nebraska delegate Fanchon Blythe, right, and fellow state delegates cheer during the Republican National Convention on Monday in Milwaukee.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Donald Trump crossed the 1,215-delegate threshold to secure the GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. The ticket became official moments after Trump posted his selection of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, per CNBC. Eric Trump announced the Florida delegation's votes, which put his father over the top, per the AP. The delegates cheered the announcement of each state's vote count. The November election will be the third straight in which Trump has been the party's nominee. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

