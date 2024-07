US stocks ticked to the edge of records as Wall Street's momentum keeps pushing it upward. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% Monday but finished just shy of its all-time high set last week, reports the AP. The Dow rose 0.5% to its own record, rising 210 points to 40,211. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to end a bit short of its high. CNBC's take: "Investors bet the unsuccessful assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump will lead to big gains for the Republican presidential candidate and the GOP at the polls in November."