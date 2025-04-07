Politics / President Trump Bondi: Trump 'Probably' Will Leave Presidency at End of Term Attorney general says 'it would be a heavy lift' to figure out a path toward third term By Evann Gastaldo Posted Apr 7, 2025 1:00 AM CDT Copied U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the arrest of gang members involved in four homicides, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) President Trump's attorney general didn't exactly ease concerns that her boss might be seriously considering how he could serve a third presidential term. Asked about the issue on Fox News Sunday, Pam Bondi replied, "President Trump has served one full term. He's on his second full term. He's a very smart man and—we, I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president, but I think he's going to be finished probably after this term." When the host followed up with, "Probably?" Bondi continued, "Well, the Constitution—we'd have to look at the Constitution. It would be a heavy lift." The host's second follow-up: "And whether you get two thirds of the Senate and House to go along with you—but is the concession that that's really the only way to do it?" Bondi didn't exactly respond to that, repeating only, "It'd be a heavy lift." The response appeared to leave "the door slightly open" regarding the possibility of attempting to finagle a third term, ABC News reports. Also on the show, Politico reports Bondi weighed in on what she believes the country's true "constitutional crisis" is: "Just since January 20th, we've had over 170 lawsuits filed against us. That should be the constitutional crisis right there, 50 injunctions. They're popping up every single day, trying to control his executive power, trying to control where he believes our tax dollars should be allocated." (More President Trump stories.) Report an error