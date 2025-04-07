Bondi: Trump 'Probably' Will Leave Presidency at End of Term

President Trump's attorney general didn't exactly ease concerns that her boss might be seriously considering how he could serve a third presidential term. Asked about the issue on Fox News Sunday, Pam Bondi replied, "President Trump has served one full term. He's on his second full term. He's a very smart man and—we, I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president, but I think he's going to be finished probably after this term." When the host followed up with, "Probably?" Bondi continued, "Well, the Constitution—we'd have to look at the Constitution. It would be a heavy lift."