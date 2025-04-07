Looks Like Monday Will Be Rough for Markets

US stock futures dropped further Sunday night, indicating Monday will continue the two-day worldwide sell-off for financial markets that started with President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement last week. Dow Jones Industrial average futures fell 979 points, or 2.5%, on Sunday night; S&P 500 futures dropped 2.9% and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 3.9%, NBC News reports. Asian markets also "nosedived" Monday, the AP reports. The weekend saw the Trump administration standing firm in its decision, with no announcement of successful negotiations with trading partners or a delay in implementing the tariffs, though Trump aides said more than 50 countries have reached out regarding negotiations to remove the tariffs, the AP reports.

Still, Trump himself said Sunday he has no plans to back down. "I spoke to a lot of leaders, European, Asian, from all over the world," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "They're dying to make a deal. And I said, we're not going to have deficits with your country. We're not going to do that, because to me a deficit is a loss. We're going to have surpluses or at worst, going to be breaking even." He specifically called out China, Fox News reports. "We have a $1 trillion trade deficit with China. Hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose to China, and unless we solve that problem, I'm not going to make a deal," he said. Of the market sell-off, he added, "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something." (A conservative think tank says the tariffs are based on a big error; Axios explains here.)