Marjorie Taylor Greene at RNC: 'God's Hand' Saved Trump

Among the speakers Monday on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who declared her gratitude to God for saving Donald Trump during the shooting at his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. "Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much. I thank God that his hand was on President Trump," said Greene, per the Hill. The congresswoman noted that despite the "celebratory" moment of Trump formally becoming the Republican presidential nominee, it's also a "somber moment for our nation." She said she is praying for the rally attendee who was killed and the two who were injured, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
She said that the victim who was killed, Corey Comperatore, "embodied the spirit" of the America First movement by sacrificing himself to protect his family as gunfire rang out. And Trump, she said, is "the founding father of the America First movement," which Time reports is a bit of a controversial statement given the phrase, which has been used since World War II, has been associated with antisemitism and used by the Ku Klux Klan. Two more quotes:
- Greene also criticized the Biden administration. "We will honor Corey's memory by building the country he wanted, the country he wanted for his children, and a government worthy of the American people," she said. "For far too long, the establishment in Washington has sold us out. They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday."
- Greene also said Trump "will make America successful again" and "will make us wealthy again," PBS reports. "An American government that serves the interests not of the wealthy, the globalists, or the powerful few, but of all hard working Americans is within our grasp," she said.
