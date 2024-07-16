Marjorie Taylor Greene at RNC: 'God's Hand' Saved Trump

Among the speakers Monday on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who declared her gratitude to God for saving Donald Trump during the shooting at his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. "Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much. I thank God that his hand was on President Trump," said Greene, per the Hill. The congresswoman noted that despite the "celebratory" moment of Trump formally becoming the Republican presidential nominee, it's also a "somber moment for our nation." She said she is praying for the rally attendee who was killed and the two who were injured, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.