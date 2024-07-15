US / Trump rally shooting FBI Trying to Access Gunman's Phone Authorities say Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks appears to have acted alone By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 15, 2024 8:39 AM CDT Copied This photo provided by Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. (Bethel Park School District via AP) See 2 more photos As of Monday morning, authorities were working under the assumption that Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone when he tried to kill Donald Trump over the weekend, reports the New York Times. But the 20-year-old's motive remains elusive because he does not appear to have left behind any online writings about his actions—or at least any that have been discovered yet. Authorities are still working to get into Crooks' phone, which has been sent to FBI experts in Quantico, Virginia, report the AP and the Washington Post. Crooks appears to have had an account on the Discord chat platform, but he does not appear to have used it much of late. story continues below Crooks used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon that had been purchased by his father, and it remains unclear whether he took the gun without permission, per the Times. Authorities also say they found a "rudimentary" explosive device in his vehicle and possible explosives at his residence. Crooks worked as a dietary aide at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the administrator there says he "performed his job without concern, and his background check was clean," per the Washington Post. Crooks lived in Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh about 40 miles from Trump's rally in Butler. As has been widely reported, Crooks was a registered Republican, but he also donated to a liberal get-out-the-vote group. High school classmates remember him as a good math student who was quiet and polite, per the Post and the BBC. On the day of the shooting, he was a wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt, referring to a popular YouTube channel featuring weapons and explosives, per Newsweek. "We are investigating this as an assassination attempt but also looking at it as a potential domestic terrorism attack," senior FBI official Robert Wells said. (More Trump rally shooting stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error