FBI Trying to Access Gunman's Phone

As of Monday morning, authorities were working under the assumption that Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone when he tried to kill Donald Trump over the weekend, reports the New York Times. But the 20-year-old's motive remains elusive because he does not appear to have left behind any online writings about his actions—or at least any that have been discovered yet.

Authorities are still working to get into Crooks' phone, which has been sent to FBI experts in Quantico, Virginia, report the AP and the Washington Post. Crooks appears to have had an account on the Discord chat platform, but he does not appear to have used it much of late.