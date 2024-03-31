Parties Debate Christianity, Transgender Day to Mark Easter

The Transgender Day of Visibility is held every March 31. This year, Easter Sunday fell on March 31. For top Republicans, taking their cue from Donald Trump's campaign, that's a problem. "It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden's White House … formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as 'Trans Day of Visibility,'" said a statement from the Republican presidential candidate's campaign, CNN reports. "The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter," GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X . "The American people are taking note." Sen. Tim Scott texted that Biden had "insulted Christians everywhere."

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor, said, "This is just one more instance of folks who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us, and this is the opposite of the Christian faith." The White House response also argued the meaning of Christianity. "As a Christian who celebrates Easter with Family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," a spokesperson wrote. The above Republicans also said the Biden administration had prohibited religious depictions on eggs decorated for the annual Easter Egg Roll, which is planned for Monday at the White House.

The American Egg Board, which works with every White House on Easter exhibits, told ABC News that the rules adhere to federal guidelines, as they have for decades. The restrictions have been the same during administrations of both parties, including Trump's, officials said. On Easter morning, Trump and Biden posted on social media. "Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ's Resurrection," Biden's message says, per the Hill. "Never forget our cowards and weaklings!" Trump's message begins, per Salon, before attacking a series of political opponents and prosecutors.