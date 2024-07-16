After Trump Shooting, a Brouhaha at Morning Joe

The co-hosts of Morning Joe are seething over MSNBC's decision not to air their show on Monday, and they let all their viewers know about it on Tuesday. Joe Scarborough even suggested he and wife Mika Brzezinski would quit if the same scenario played out again. The details:

MSNBC said Monday that the popular program would not air because the network wanted to instead run wall-to-wall NBC news coverage about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reports Axios. Real reason? CNN reported that MSNBC feared the co-hosts or one of their left-leaning guests would make an inappropriate remark about Trump. However, a network spokesperson "emphatically" denied that report, per the Washington Post.