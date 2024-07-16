Politics / Morning Joe After Trump Shooting, a Brouhaha at Morning Joe Hosts are livid after MSNBC pulled their show on Monday By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 16, 2024 11:19 AM CDT Copied MSNBC anchors Joe Scarborough, left, and Mika Brzezinski take part in a 2017 forum. They co-host the 'Morning Joe' program. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The co-hosts of Morning Joe are seething over MSNBC's decision not to air their show on Monday, and they let all their viewers know about it on Tuesday. Joe Scarborough even suggested he and wife Mika Brzezinski would quit if the same scenario played out again. The details: Pulled: MSNBC said Monday that the popular program would not air because the network wanted to instead run wall-to-wall NBC news coverage about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reports Axios. Real reason? CNN reported that MSNBC feared the co-hosts or one of their left-leaning guests would make an inappropriate remark about Trump. However, a network spokesperson "emphatically" denied that report, per the Washington Post. story continues below Back on air: On Tuesday, Scarborough told viewers that "we were told in no uncertain terms on Sunday evening that there was going to be one news feed across all NBC news channels yesterday," per the Daily Beast. "That did not happen," Scarborough said, referring to how other flagship shows aired later in the day. "We don't know why that didn't happen. Our team was not given a good answer as to why that didn't happen." He added that "we were very surprised" and "very disappointed." A threat: Brzezinski also criticized the decision to pull the show, calling Morning Joe "the place where you can go to have the hard conversations in a civil way." As she began shifting to a new topic, Scarborough chimed in again: "Let me just say: Next time we're told there's going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs. ... And the news feed will be us, or they can get somebody else to host the show." On the right: Trump supporters who have long reviled the liberal show were calling attention to the controversy. Jeffrey Blehar notes that the Trump shooting "came after years of Morning Joe's various guests spending their waking hours depicting that same man as an incubatory proto-Hitler," in a post at the National Review. "Pulling Morning Joe off the air is an admission," tweeted Red State commentator Bonchie. To which Donald Trump Jr. added, "100%, 100%, 100%," per Newsweek. (More Morning Joe stories.) Report an error