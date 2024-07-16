NFL Legend Describes 'Deplorable Treatment' on Flight

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend after making a simple request of a flight attendant, who responded with false accusations against him. The former Denver Broncos running back and two-time Super Bowl champion said he "lightly tapped" the flight attendant's arm to ask for ice during Saturday's flight from Denver to Orange County, California, after a request from one of his sons was missed. "The events that followed should stun all of us," Davis wrote Monday on Instagram , adding he refused to be silent "on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment."

Davis, 51, who was flying with his wife and children, said one of his sons initially requested a cup of ice, but the flight attendant "either didn't hear or ignored his request and continued past our row." "I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped" the man's arm, at which point "he shouted, 'Don't hit me,' and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane." The MVP of Super Bowl XXXII said passengers who witnessed the encounter were as confused as he was. He thought no more of it until the plane landed at John Wayne Airport and law enforcement agents confronted him in his seat. He said he was handcuffed and "paraded off of the plane" in a scene "recorded by multiple passengers," per USA Today.

Davis said he was ultimately let go after authorities determined the flight attendant had made false claims. "The agents profusely apologized," Davis wrote. Still, he was left feeling "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," he added, demanding a thorough investigation. The FBI's Los Angeles field office confirmed an individual was detained for questioning after a flight incident. That person "was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels," the office said. United said Monday that it "reached out to Mr. Davis' team to apologize" and "removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter," per CNN. (More United Airlines stories.)